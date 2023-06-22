House of Representatives has endorsed the exchanged letters between Egypt and Japan, represented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on a low-interest official development assistance (ODA) agreement signed earlier this year, according to a statement on June 21st.

The loan aims to back the North African country’s Universal Health Insurance System.

On March 28th, Ministry of Finance announced the signing of a JPY 44 million ($336 million) official development assistance (ODA) agreement with JICA to support Egypt's Universal Health Insurance System.

