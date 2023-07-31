Tunisia - The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), meeting in plenary session on Saturday evening, adopted a bill to approve a loan agreement signed on April 29, 2023, between Tunisia and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD), worth 16 million Kuwaiti dinars, or about 160 million dinars (MD), to help finance the construction and rehabilitation of classified roads.

This project, the total cost of which is estimated at around 237 MD, aims to contribute to improving land transport services and ensuring traffic safety on classified roads, in addition to putting an end to the isolation of a number of localities, through the rehabilitation and reinforcement of around 121 km of links in the classified road network in Béja, Jendouba, le Kef and Nabeul.

The AFESD contributes 87% of the cost of the works, excluding taxes, to the financing of the project. The loan will be repaid at a fixed interest rate of 3% per annum over thirty years, including a four-year grace period.

The components of the project, which will be supervised by the Ministry of Public Works, include the upgrading of regional road No. 76 at Beja, through the construction of a 307.80-metre bridge over the Oued Majrada, the construction of 16 hydraulic structures, the upgrading of roads and pavements, and rainwater drainage works.

As part of the project, regional road no. 75A2 in the governorate of Jendouba will be rehabilitated by widening the road to a width of 7.6 metres, reinforcing the pavement, improving the road layout in line with international standards, building a rainwater drainage and canalisation network, preparing and fitting out road junctions, building a 140-metre bridge over the Oued Tassa, and carrying out signposting and road safety work.

Other projects include the refinement of regional road no. 173 in the governorate of Kef and the rehabilitation of regional road no. 43 in the governorate of Nabeul.

