Orange Egypt has signed an agreement with the Cooperation Petroleum Company (CPC) to enable payments via e-wallets at CPC’s filling stations for the first time in Egypt, according to a press release emailed to Arab Finance on June 1st.

The deal exclusively enables Orange Cash’s users to receive a cashback of up to EGP 100 while using the e-wallet.

The new service will be rolled out in six fuel stations for a start.

