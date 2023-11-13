Orascom Development’s fully integrated cities Makadi Heights and Byoum have signed a 10-year cooperation protocol with Orange Egypt to provide advanced digital solutions for the second phase of both cities, according to an emailed press release.

Under the partnership, Orange will offer fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), a broadband internet connection technology that uses fiber-optic cables to transmit data, as well as Triple Play services.

The deal is part of the two cities’ efforts to provide an integrated life and digital infrastructure in compliance with the latest international standards.

