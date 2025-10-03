Arab Finance: Nestlé Egypt, People of Now, and engazaat launched the upcoming Sustainability 101: Think Business Summit, a platform designed to spark cross-sector dialogue and drive actionable impact through the lens of sustainability and regeneration, as per an emailed press release.

The announcement was made at the Swiss Residence in Cairo during an event that featured a welcome address by Andreas Baum, Ambassador of Switzerland in Egypt, followed by a keynote speech from Mahmoud Mohieldin, United Nations Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, and Honorary Chairman of the Board of engazaat.

This launch brings together key representatives from the corporate sector, NGOs, and government institutions.

The reception set the stage for discussions on the summit’s goal to reframe sustainability as a strategic, regenerative, and revenue-generating imperative for businesses and communities in Egypt and the region. At the heart of this mission lies the Water-Energy-Food (WEF) nexus.

The summit will also focus on grassroots innovators, empowering them to turn environmental and social barriers into opportunities for growth, climate resilience, and positive community impact.

During the opening remarks of the event, Baum said: “Nestlé has proven to be not only a gold sponsor of our Embassy’s programs but also a true partner and friend. With initiatives like Sustainability 101: Think Business, Nestlé Egypt shows that reducing environmental impact and supporting communities can go hand in hand with building resilient economies.”

Reflecting this vision, the launch reception featured a flagship panel titled “Beyond Sustainability: Business, Innovation, and the Future of Regeneration,” with Tarek Kamel, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé Egypt & Sudan, Amr Mansi, Founder & CEO of People of Now: EEA, and Muhammad El Demerdash, Co-Founder & CEO of engazaat | The Solar Water Company.

The panel highlighted the power of cross-sector collaboration among stakeholders, including governments, businesses, diplomats, and grassroots innovators, in driving meaningful, measurable impact.

It also featured real-world examples demonstrating that sustainable business models can be both profitable and purpose-driven, setting a new standard for how Egypt and the region approach climate action and development.

This launch reception marks the first step toward the inaugural edition of the Sustainability 101: Think Business summit, set to take place in December, which will further expand on these themes through panel discussions and actionable solutions.

The event is organized by ievents, with MOUNT Communications as the official communications partner.

