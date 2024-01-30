A memorandum of understanding aimed at boosting and supporting investment flows from Poland to Tunisia was recently signed between the Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) and the Tunisian-Polish Chamber of Commerce (PTCC).

This strategic partnership seeks to cement the economic ties between the two countries and position Tunisia as a leading investment destination, the TIA said on Monday.

The action plan agreed between the two organisations aims to scale up cooperation, spur mutual investment and deepen business relations in key sectors by jointly carrying out a number of investment-related activities, such as sharing information on investment opportunities and providing assistance and facilitation services to Polish investors.

Signed by TIA President Namia Ayadi and PTCC President Marta Stelmach, the agreement paves the way for the implementation of an action plan to bridge the investment ecosystems between the two countries to drive business opportunities.

