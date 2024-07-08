Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani and Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland H E Krzysztof Baszczyk inaugurated on Friday the Qatari-Polish New Technology Business Forum.

The forum is held on the sidelines of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, to the friendly Republic of Poland.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, emphasised the deep relations between Qatar and Poland. These relations are built on mutual trust and constructive cooperation across various fields. He noted that the development of these relations over the years is due to the shared will of the leadership of both countries to develop and enhance cooperation, foster economic relations, and stimulate mutual investments in various fields.

He pointed out that the Qatari-Polish New Technology Business Forum represents an important opportunity to explore the prospects of joint cooperation between the two sides, discuss, and identify cooperation and investment opportunities in various fields and sectors that serve the developmental directions of the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that the Republic of Poland ranked as the 21st trade partner of the State of Qatar in 2023. The volume of trade exchange between the two sides has grown significantly over the past three years by 80 percent, reaching $1.3bn in 2023. There are 38 Polish companies operating in the Qatari market, 32 of which are in partnership with a Qatari partner, one is entirely Polish-owned, four operate under the Qatar Financial Centre, and one operates in the free zones.

During the forum, the advantages of the business environment in Qatar and Poland were highlighted, and ways to enhance cooperation in the technological, economic, and commercial fields were discussed, aiming to develop the strong trade partnership existing between the two countries.

The forum also reviewed the achievements made by Qatar over the past years since the launch of Qatar National Vision 2030, and the significant developments in the country’s infrastructure. These developments have greatly contributed to the economic development of vital sectors in the country, resulting in Qatar ranking 11th globally in overall competitiveness, according to the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) for 2024.

