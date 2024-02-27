DUBAI: Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Kingdom of Morocco, expects his country's exports to grow by up to 12 percent in 2024.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening day of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi, Mezzour said that the Moroccan government's economic growth forecasts are around 3.7 percent this year.

He stressed the importance of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in anticipating the future of world trade, noting that the conference is an opportunity for dialogue towards fairer and more transparent trade measures and procedures.

Mezzour praised the UAE for its successful organisation of an exceptional edition of the WTO Ministerial Conference, which further highlights its ability to organise major events and gatherings, bringing the world together under one roof to discuss and deliberate on the most important global issues.