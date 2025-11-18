Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib outlined the economic reforms implemented by the government regarding monetary, fiscal, and trade policies to boost exports and increase investments, according to a statement.

During his participation in a roundtable discussion organized by the "Capital Call" platform, El-Khatib stated that Egypt targets $145 billion in annual exports, which is possible thanks to monetary policies.

Monetary policies aim to control inflation and rely on a flexible exchange rate, while fiscal policies are set to ease burdens on investors and exporters, El-Khatib added.

Meanwhile, trade policies contributed to reducing the trade deficit to $30 billion, the lowest level since 2010, he noted.

The minister also said that time constraints and procedures related to trade and investment dropped by 65%, with a target to diminish them by 90% by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

For his part, Hossam Heiba, Chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), stressed the important role played by startups in revitalizing industry and exports in Egypt through their production, manufacturing, and export activities in vital sectors.