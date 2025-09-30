Arab Finance: The Egyptian government has developed a comprehensive strategy to advance the country’s iron and steel industry over the upcoming 10 years, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced.

Prepared by a specialized committee comprising several concerned entities, the strategy is designed to explore proposals and recommendations aimed at strengthening this vital sector, which plays a central role in numerous industries and development fields, he added.

Madbouly emphasized that the strategy seeks to transform Egypt into a regional hub for iron and steel production, leveraging the nation’s existing capabilities and resources.

He noted that the plan focuses on adopting the latest technologies to enhance growth, sustainability, production efficiency, and quality standards, ultimately boosting the global competitiveness of Egyptian steel products.

Moreover, Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster the steel sector.

He also outlined initiatives aimed at maintaining the competitiveness of Egyptian steel products and advancing the localization of the supply chain.

