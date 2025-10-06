Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with a delegation from LDV Development, a subsidiary of LS Investment Office Group, to discuss expanding the company’s investments in Egypt's education and sustainable development, as per a statement.

Discussions focused on the company’s proposed plan to establish an integrated service complex in Alexandria, featuring a world-class university, a teaching hospital, and an international school affiliated with the British Academy.

The total initial investment for the project is estimated at around $200 million.

El-Khatib said the initiative aligns with Egypt Vision 2030, emphasizing the importance of developing both university and pre-university education as key to building human capital and achieving sustainable development.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to facilitating LDV’s investment and supporting its entry into the Egyptian market to leverage the country’s wide-ranging investment opportunities.

