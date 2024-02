Italian ambassador to Tunisia Alessandro Prunas said his country will hire 2,000 Tunisians among vocational training graduates in construction and public works in the period spanning 2024 and 2026.

This will be under the framework agreement on the professional integration of young Tunisians in the construction sector in Italy, the Ministry of Vocational Training and Employment Ministry said.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).