Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries (ISMQ) posted a 37.82% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The company’s net profit after tax stood at EGP 28.344 million in Q1 FY 2023/2024, compared to EGP 20.567 million in Q1 FY 2022/2023.

Revenue reached EGP 69.898 million in the three-month period ended September 30th 2023, up from EGP 58.555 million in the same quarter of FY 2021/2022.

ISMQ is a demerging company from Egyptian Iron and Steel (IRON).

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).