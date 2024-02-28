Ezz Steel has reduced iron prices in Egypt by EGP 7,020 per ton, starting February 27th, Al Mal reported citing a building materials trader.

Accordingly, the price of iron per ton is now EGP 46,500, instead of EGP 53,520.

The price of iron ton dropped sharply, with the price of the dollar falling against the pound in the parallel market in recent days following Ras El-Hekma deal.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).