Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries (ISMQ) has reported a net profit before tax of EGP 97.760 million during the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared 22.979 million, an increase of 325.43% year on year (YoY), according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 21st.

Revenue reached EGP 217.500 million during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, up from EGP 82.784 million in the same period a FY earlier.

It is worth noting that ISMQ is a demerging company from Egyptian Iron and Steel (IRON).

