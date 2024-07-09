TUNIS- The Executive Director of the Tunisian Federation of Insurance Companies (French: FTUSA), Hatem Amira, said that the federation had launched a new digital project related to the development of a new information system to determine the sale price of new or used cars.

Speaking to TAP on Sunday, Amira pointed out that through this information system, the FTUSA seeks to help insurance companies follow an approach by referring to the real price of the car, both when taking out the insurance contract or during compensation in the event of material damage. Such procedure ensures more transparency and helps avoid the application of unreal prices to inflate or minimize the price of the insured car.

The project is part of the sector's interest in digitizing insurance services, by improving the quality of services offered to insurance companies' customers, he asserted.

He indicated that the federation is currently making further efforts to digitize insurance services in order to to improve quality of the various services offered to customers.

He added that the federation is also launching other major digital projects which will be announced soon.

