Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Deputy Managing Director (MD) Antoinette Sayeh will visit Cairo in the upcoming days to meet Egyptian officials and stakeholders, IMF senior resident representative in Egypt Said Bakhache told Ahram Online on June 7th.

Both sides will exchange views on Egypt’s economic stability and reform efforts to boost the country’s inclusive growth, Bakhache highlighted.

Sayeh will also take part in a high-level panel for the launch of the IMF paper on “Managing Fiscal Risks in the Middle East and North Africa” which is organized by the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Research Forum, and the IMF on June 11th.

The meeting aims to pave the way for Egypt to secure the second tranche of the IMF-backed $3 billion loan, which is valued at $347 million.

