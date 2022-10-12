Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its forecast for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023 to 4.4%, according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report issued on October 11th.

In its World Economic Outlook report issued on July 26th, the IMF projected the country’s real GDP growth for FY 2022/2023 would reach 4.8%.

Moreover, the IMF’s projection for Egypt’s real GDP growth for FY 2026/2027 has been set at 5.9%, the report showed.