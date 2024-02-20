The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is targeting investing $1 billion in the Egyptian market in 2024, Al Borsa News reported, citing IFC’s Regional Director for North Africa Cheick-Oumar Sylla.

Sylla also announced that the IFC had invested $2 billion in climate-related projects in Egypt since 2017.

It is worth mentioning that the IFC awarded Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) the EDGE Advanced Green Building Certification on February 19th.

