Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) reported a 61.7% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in 2022, reaching EGP 541.11 million, compared to EGP 1.41 billion, the firm’s income statement revealed on April 6th.

Revenues recorded EGP 3.61 billion last year, down from EGP 5.22 billion in the prior year.

The company’s standalone business saw an annual hike of 196.8% in its net profits after tax in 2022, recording $71.63 million, versus $24.137 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues grew to $71.12 million last year from $25.43 million.

