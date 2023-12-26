The Egyptian Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar has granted facilities to real estate companies, investors, and individuals on the unallocated and withdrawn lands, as per a statement.

The facilities will be granted according to the applied market prices, which is equivalent to the remaining completion percentage of the lands.

The decision applies to all lands except for small residential plots, national and social housing projects, and Ebny Baitak project.

