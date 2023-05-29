Golden Pyramids Plaza (GPPL) reported a standalone net profit of $39.862 million for 2022, compared to a profit of $15.397 million in 2021, an increase of 158.88% year on year (YoY), according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 28th.

Standalone operating revenue reached $105.415 million last year, up from $76.806 million in 2021.

Established in 1991 and listed on EGX in 1997, Golden Pyramids Plaza operates within the consumer services sector focusing on hotels, resorts, and cruise lines.

