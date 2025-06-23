Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Sunday, with the 24-karat jumping to EGP 5,508.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,542.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price also climbed to EGP 5,049.5 for buying and EGP 5,081 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold amounted to EGP 4,820 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,850 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price soared to EGP 4,131.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,157.25 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price recorded EGP 38,560 for purchasing and EGP 38,800 for selling.