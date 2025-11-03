Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively rose on Sunday, Dahab Masr’s data showed at 3:30 pm.

The 24-karat gold price climbed to EGP 6,123.96 per gram for buying and EGP 6,059.97 for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold prices went up to EGP 5,359 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,303 for selling.

The international gold ounce price reached $4,003.9 for buying and $4,001.7 for selling.

