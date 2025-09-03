Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt registered a collective jump during Tuesday’s mid-session, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,371.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,400 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold jumped to EGP 4,923.75 for purchasing and EGP 4,950 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price increased to EGP 4,700 per gram for buying and EGP 4,725 for selling.

The 18-karat gold reached EGP 4,028.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,050 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price hit EGP 37,600 for buying and EGP 37,800 for selling.

Globally, the gold prices hiked to an all-time high on Tuesday, exceeding a previous record in April after President Donald Trump’s liberation day tariffs. This comes amid a weak dollar and expectations of a US interest rate cut this month.

