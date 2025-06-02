Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt increased on Sunday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,228.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,257.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,792.75 for buying and EGP 4,819 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold also rose to EGP 4,575 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,600 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold jumped to EGP 3,921.5 per gram for buying and EGP 3,942.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price reached EGP 36,600 for purchasing and EGP 36,800 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce’s price hit $3,289.09 for buying and $3,289.78 for selling.