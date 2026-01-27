Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt hit a new record during Monday’s midday session, with the 24-karat registering EGP 7,796.93 for buying and EGP 7,742.08 for selling, as per Dahab Masr’s data.

By 1:54 pm, the 21-karat gold climbed to EGP 6,823 for buying and EGP 6,775 for selling.

Globally, the international gold ounce price recorded $5,095.8 for purchase and $5,095.2 for sale.

Reuters elaborated that the central banks and investors sought refuge from geopolitical risks and Trump-induced ‌market volatility.

It cited analysts who claimed that gold has more room to climb this year, potentially towards $6,000.