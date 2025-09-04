Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt continued to leap on Wednesday after the 24-karat gold registered EGP 5,480 per gram for buying and EGP 5,508.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold also hiked to EGP 5,023.25 for purchasing and EGP 5,049.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,795 per gram for buying and EGP 4,820 for selling.

The 18-karat gold climbed to EGP 4,110 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,131.5 for selling.

Likewise, the gold pound’s price jumped to EGP 38,360 for buying and EGP 38,560 for selling.

