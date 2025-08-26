Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt witnessed a collective drop on Monday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,217.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,228.5 for selling, iSagha’s data revealed.

The 22-karat gold price declined to EGP 4,782.5 for purchasing and EGP 4,792.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price recorded EGP 4,565 per gram for buying and EGP 4,575 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price fell to EGP 3,912.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,921.5 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 36,520 for buying and EGP 36,600 for selling.

