Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective fall on Monday, with the 24-karat recording to EGP 5,474.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,497.25 for selling during the mid-session, iSagha’s data revealed.

The 22-karat gold price also retreated to EGP 5,018 for buying and EGP 5,039 per gram for selling.

As for the 21-karat gold, the price hit EGP 4,790 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,810 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,105.75 per gram for buying and EGP 4,122.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 38,320 for purchasing and EGP 38,480 for selling.