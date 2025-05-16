Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt increased on Thursday after the 24-karat registered EGP 5,142.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,182.75 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also climbed to EGP 4,714.25 for buying and EGP 4,751 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold amounted to EGP 4,500 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,535 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold price rose to EGP 3,857.25 per gram for buying and EGP 3,887.25 for selling.

As for the gold pound, its price reached EGP 36,000 for buying and EGP 36,280 for selling.

The price of the gold ounce hit $3,189.6 for purchasing and $3,189.89 for selling.