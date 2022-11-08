Cairo - Global Pioneer has injected EGP 3 billion worth of investments to construct a number of projects in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC) and Sheikh Zayed City.

The company has entered into a partnership with IWG plc, a global operator of leading workspace providers, to operate a Regus center in Pioneer Plaza, according to a press release on Tuesday.

This centre is the first business center to be operated leveraging the best workspace and virtual office solution with Regus Global Network membership plans in Pioneer Plaza.

The power-efficient centre is the first project to be delivered, operated, and linked with all services in the NAC at a cost of EGP 1 billion.

Moreover, Global Pioneer unveiled its new residential project, Pioneer Avenue, in Sheikh Zayed city with EGP 2 billion in investments.

