The ICT Cluster members, supported by GIZ Egypt, signed a partnership agreement to set up Egypt4Industry, a pioneering association aimed at fostering the integration of Industry 4.0 solutions within the manufacturing sector across Egypt, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, according to an emailed press release.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in Egypt's path towards technological progress and economic empowerment.

Led by GIZ Egypt on behalf of the German Government's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Egypt4Industry operates within the scope of its Project Job Partnerships and SME Promotion (JP-SME) in Egypt.

The JP-SME project, aligned with BMZ's "Training and Employment" special initiative, aims to build up the capacity of Egyptian SMEs and bolster the entrepreneurial landscape, with a specific emphasis on the agribusiness, food processing, ICT, and Industry 4.0 sectors.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).