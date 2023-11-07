The Egyptian General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) has signed a contract to import 100,000 tons of white sugar, to be delivered after mid-November, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhy announced.

The minister pointed out that the country’s strategic reserve of sugar is sufficient until April 2024.

The Holding Company for Food Industries is supplying its warehouses with 2,000 to 3,000 tons of sugar daily under the food subsidy system, the Ministry of Supply’s spokesperson noted.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).