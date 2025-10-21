Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has carried out its first promotional mission to Indonesia to attract investment and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, as per a statement.

GAFI CEO Hossam Heiba led the visit on behalf of the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, as part of efforts to diversify Egypt’s investment sources, particularly from East Asian countries that have seen major industrial and financial growth in recent decades.

During the visit, Heiba met with Indonesian Minister of Trade Budi Santoso, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Arif Havas Oegroseno, and representatives of leading Indonesian companies in petrochemicals, fertilizers, food processing, mining, renewable energy, transportation, and automotive industries.

The talks focused on Egypt’s competitive advantages and potential investment partnerships.

Heiba also invited Santoso to participate in the fourth ministerial meeting of trade ministers from Developing-8 (D-8) countries, which will be hosted by the Egyptian Investment Ministry in the first week of December 2025.

The meeting aims to strengthen partnerships among member states and expand industrial, commercial, and investment cooperation.

GAFI’s delegation took part in Expo Indonesia 2025, which hosted representatives from more than 8,000 companies across 130 countries and 60 economic sectors.

The authority aims to attract investments in priority sectors based on the investment plans of targeted companies to ensure mutual benefit, said Heiba.

Heiba also met with the Indonesian Minister of Investment and the CEO of Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Rusan Roslani.

Discussions covered priority economic sectors for both countries. Heiba invited representatives of the fund, which manages $10 billion in assets and has invested $4 billion across 14 countries, to visit Egypt to explore investment opportunities on the ground.

