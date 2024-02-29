General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Junior Business Association (EJB) to promote investments locally and internationally, according to a statement.

The MoU also covers supporting the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enable them access investments opportunities.

Moreover, the two sides will organize joint conferences and events in investment and entrepreneurship in Egypt and abroad, in addition to offering training.

