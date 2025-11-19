Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) held a meeting with the 10th of Ramadan Investors Association (TRIA) to discuss the mechanisms of reinforcing coordination and improving the investment climate, as per a statement.

The move comes in line with GAFI's keenness to strengthen direct communication with the business community.

Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, noted that this meeting is the first of its kind with the association.

Representing an important step in supporting communication between the government and investors, the meeting would contribute to improving the business climate and increasing private sector participation.

Heiba explained that GAFI is working to boost investor confidence and raise the private sector's contribution to Egypt's gross national product (GNP) to between 30% and 32% from around 14-15% now. This is in addition to increasing Egyptian exports to reach $145 billion by 2030.

The CEO also emphasized the importance of meeting the needs of existing investors, as they are a key factor in attracting new investors.

The authority is exerting efforts to streamline procedures and remove obstacles, he added, praising government entities' efforts in offering facilities for the business community.

On his part, Samir Aref, Chairman of the 10th of Ramadan Investors Association, welcomed the launch of the Economic Entities Platform, as it unifies the point of digital contact and reduces the fragmentation of government agencies.

Aref indicated that the platform contributes to improving the business environment and increasing the efficiency of procedures.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).