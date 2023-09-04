The Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of National Planning (INP) to bolster collaboration and exchange expertise in areas of mutual concern, a statement showed.

The MoU also covers shoring up sustainable development efforts as well as the mechanisms of sustainable financing.

Moreover, the MoU aims to develop the non-banking financial markets, raise awareness of the sustainable development and financing culture, and ensure responsible investment in the financial sector, FRA’s Chairman Mohamed Farid said.

This is in addition to scaling up the capacity-building of both sides respecting sustainability, green economy financial instruments, governance, entrepreneurship, and development of small projects, he added.

