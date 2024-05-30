(TAP) - The fourth review of Tunisia's trade policy by the World Trade Organization (WTO) is to be made in the next few months, Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani said during a cabinet meeting, held Tuesday evening. It was devoted to examining the file of Tunisia's trade policies undertaken with the WTO.

Hachani called on all ministries and structures concerned to contribute effectively to the success of this meeting, recalling that the last three exams were organized in favor of Tunisia, namely in 1995, 2005 and 2016, reads a statement of the Prime Ministry.

Ministers agreed that Tunisia must seize this opportunity to convey a positive image, particularly with respect to transparency in the economic and trade fields in the country. It should also promote the ongoing reforms which have been introduced in recent years so as to attract more foreign direct investments, the same source said.

They also reiterated the need to present the measures taken by Tunisia to boost economic and trade cooperation with African countries and diversify the country's economic partners, particularly those from Asia.

The Prime Minister recalled that Tunisia is one of the founding members of the WTO which was established in 1995.

The WTO is an institution whose mission is to foster trade between its member countries as well as promote investment throughout the world.

Trade Policy Reviews are an exercise stipulated in the WTO Agreements through which trade and related policies of Member countries are regularly reviewed and evaluated.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).