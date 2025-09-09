Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment entered into a strategic partnership with CDS Solutions, Odoo’s certified Golden Partner in Egypt, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to reinforce Fawry’s position in the digital payments sector by integrating its point-of-sale (POS) systems directly with Odoo’s POS platform.

This highlights the three parties’ commitment to fostering the digital transformation of businesses in Egypt and boosting their operational efficiency.

Merchants and businesses, including medium-sized enterprises and large corporations, will be able to handle payment transactions and generate financial reports seamlessly and efficiently.

The EGX-listed company will provide integrated transaction acceptance services directly within Odoo’s cloud-based business management system.

Meanwhile, CDS Solutions will serve as the connector and technical support partner, securing a smooth and reliable experience for Odoo clients across all governorates in Egypt.

Bassem Lotfy, Head of Business Development at Fawry, said: “This partnership represents a pivotal step in our journey, allowing us to integrate our innovative solutions with a leading global platform like Odoo through its Golden Partner, CDS Solutions.”

He added: “At Fawry, we are always keen to expand our strategic partnerships with various stakeholders, enabling merchants and consumers to access flexible and secure financial services, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.”

On his part, Ramadan Khalil, C-Founder and CEO at CDS Solutions, commented: “This partnership reflects CDS’s extensive expertise and deep specialization in implementing Odoo solutions for the retail, F&B, and hospitality sectors in Egypt.”

“By joining forces with Fawry, the leading digital payments company in Egypt, we are enabling our clients to benefit from integrated and secure payment solutions directly within Odoo, granting them greater agility to manage their commercial operations as well as providing a powerful competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market,” Khalil highlighted.

