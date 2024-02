Helwan Company for Metallic Appliances (Factory 360) has signed a contract with the Japanese firm Mizuha to manufacture an air-to-water generator, as per a statement.

The generator is set to generate 16 liters per day of drinking water.

It will be 70% manufactured by local components.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).