ExxonMobil is planning to develop intensive drilling programs to accelerate the development of any discoveries made using new technologies, the company’s Vice President of Global Exploration John Ardill said in a meeting with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla.

On the sidelines of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024), El-Molla and Ardill reviewed the company’s activities in Egypt and its expansion plans.

Ardill briefed El-Molla on the progress of work in the seismic research program that the company is conducting in its 10,000 square kilometers concession areas in Egypt.

