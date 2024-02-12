Extracted Oils and Derivatives Company (ZEOT) posted a 70.1% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 11th.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 5.469 million in H1 of this FY, compared to EGP 3.216 million in the same period a FY earlier.

Moreover, the company generated revenues of EGP 1.946 billion in the July-December period, up by 20.7% YoY from EGP 1.612 billion.

Extracted Oils and Derivatives, an affiliate of Holding Company for Food Industries, is engaged in the extraction and production of oil from animals and vegetables, as well as the manufacture, packaging, and trade of industrial and liquid soaps and detergents.

