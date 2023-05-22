Engineering Industries’ (ICON) consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the parent company grew 19% year on year (YoY) to EGP 123.021 million during 2022, compared to EGP 103.382 million, according to the firm’s financial statement sent to the Egyptian bourse on May 21st.

Revenues rose to EGP 2.305 billion last year, compared to EGP 2.099 billion a year earlier.

The firm achieved standalone net profits after tax totaling EGP 4.721 million, down from EGP 79.663 million in 2021.

ICON has been the pioneer leader in cladding for steel constructions and prefabricated buildings in Egypt since its inception in 1977. The company offers its clients a diverse range of high-quality products; from steel construction materials such as pre-painted steel corrugated sheets, steel deck, sandwich panels, and cold store panels to prefabricated building construction of various types.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).