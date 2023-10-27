Ministry of Electricity and Renewable energy has signed a build-own-operate (BOO) memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Energy China to conduct technical, economic, and financial feasibility studies on the establishment of a 2,000-megawatt (MW) pumped-storage power plant in Egypt, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting held between the Egyptian Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker and the CEO of Energy China.

