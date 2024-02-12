Emirates NBD-Egypt has renewed its strategic bancassurance partnership agreement signed in 2003 with Allianz Egypt, affiliated with Sanlam Allianz Africa, for another five years, as per an emailed press release on February 11th.

The agreement aims to provide comprehensive life and property insurance products and services via the bank’s branch network to various customer segments.

Furthermore, it targets developing the service mechanism offered by the company to meet all the needs of the bank’s clients.

“Through our strategic partnership with Allianz, Emirates NBD-Egypt has been offering integrated insurance programs that meet the different requirements of our clients, enriching the value of our services,” CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD-Egypt Amr El-Shafei commented.

"Throughout a 20-year-partnership with Emirates NBD, Allianz Egypt has managed to thoroughly understand the needs of the Egyptian society given the variables of the financial service market," Chairman and CEO of Allianz Egypt Ayman Hegazy remarked.

“Allianz Egypt has put forward different insurance packages for around 100,000 of Emirates NBD-Egypt’s credit card holders presenting insurance services including roadside assistance, digital wallets, and medical consultations,” Managing Director of Allianz Life Insurance Company Charles Tawdros said.

