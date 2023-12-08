Tunisia - The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) recorded, until Wednesday, over 820,000 update operations, said ISIE President, Farouk Bouasker, adding that this number could be reviewed upwards as the updating period continues until Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, following the meeting of the council of the electoral body, Bouasker underlined that 2 million 600 thousand Tunisians checked the polling center through the application provided for this purpose, specifying that this service remains operational until the voting day.

ISIE Spokesperson Mohamed Tlili Mansri said that "no serious electoral violations have been made until today, yet there only minor offenses."

Regarding the slow pace of electoral campaigns, Mansri explained that these elections take place in small constituencies and most candidates have opted for direct contact with citizens.

