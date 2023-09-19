Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has met with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to bolster bilateral relations at several levels, as per a presidency statement on September 18th.

A special focus was on the revitalization of economic cooperation, joint investments, and trade exchange between both countries.

Both leaders also discussed the possibility of enhancing collaboration in several development fields.

Moreover, the meeting touched upon the latest updates on the regional situation and issues of mutual concern, in addition to the Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP28) to be hosted by Dubai, with the aim of benefiting from the Egyptian experience in hosting COP27.

