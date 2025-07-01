Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has headed to Prague to participate in the second Egyptian-Czech Joint Economic Committee, according to a statement.

El-Khatib will attend the Czech Business Forum, which will gather 42 Czech companies in the automotive, renewable energy, textiles, medical supplies, and chemicals sectors.

The minister will explore the available investment opportunities for these companies in the Egyptian market.

He is scheduled to meet with Czech Industry and Trade Minister Lukas Vlcek to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Additionally, he will hold meetings with a number of major Czech companies seeking to double their investments in the Egypt.

The meeting will review the companies' investment plans in Egypt and explore ways to scale business across the African and Arab markets.

