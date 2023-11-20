Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) posted a 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest for the first nine months of 2023, recording EGP 37.656 million from EGP 30.804 million, according to a statement on November 15th.

Consolidated operating revenues dropped to EGP 276.151 million during the January-September period of this year from EGP 292.412 million during the same period a year earlier.

The company’s standalone net profits after tax increased to EGP 42.576 million in the first nine months of 2032, up from 38.843 million in the same year-ago period.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues fell to EGP 250.939 million from EGP 273.172 million.

EGYtrans is an Egypt-based company engaged in international sea, air, and land transportation services.

The company offers a wide range of services such as import and export, general cargo handling, dry cargo handling, customs clearance, warehousing, packing, and specialized transportation.

